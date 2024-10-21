Monday, October 21, 2024

Sea turtle nesting season is coming to an end, and the local turtle patrol said this was a very successful season on little St. George Island.

 

Preliminary numbers found that sea turtles dug a total of 144 nests on little St. George Island this year.

 

126 of those were from Loggerhead turtles, and 12 were from green turtles.

 

6 of the nests were not able to be identified.

 

There were also 260 false crawls on the island this year, which is when a turtle crawls on to the beach to dig a nest but for whatever reason does not actually dig a nest.

 

There were 316 sea turtle nests found on St. George Island this year.

 

There were no sea turtle nests found this year at Carrabelle Beach.

 




