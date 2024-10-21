Sea turtle nesting season is coming to an end, and
the local turtle patrol said this was a very successful season on little St.
George Island.
Preliminary numbers found that sea turtles dug a
total of 144 nests on little St. George Island this year.
126 of those were from Loggerhead turtles, and 12
were from green turtles.
6 of the nests were not able to be identified.
There were also 260 false crawls on the island this
year, which is when a turtle crawls on to the beach to dig a nest but for
whatever reason does not actually dig a nest.
There were 316 sea turtle nests found on St. George
Island this year.
There were no sea turtle nests found this year at
Carrabelle Beach.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment