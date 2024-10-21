The Wakulla County Health Department has lifted the swimming advisory for Mashes Sands Beach.
The swimming advisory has been in effect since September 30th after high levels of the enterococcus bacteria was found in the water which indicates a possible health risk to swimmers.
Water quality samples taken on Thursday, October 17th found that bacteria levels have fallen to an acceptable level.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
https://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html
