The Franklin County Seahawks football team are now 6 and 2 on the season after a tough loss to Port St. Joe on the road last Friday night.
The Tigersharks defeated the Seahawks 42 to 12 raising their season record to 3 and 4.
The Seahawks only other loss this season was to Cottondale on October the 4th.
The Seahawks will host Lafayette this Friday – that game will be carried live on Forgotten Coast Radio 100.5 FM.
The Tigersharks will host Sneads on Friday; that game will be carried live on Oyster Radio 106.5FM.
