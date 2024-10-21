St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Meet Margo! Margo is estimated to be about 3 years old and weighs 9 pounds. She is a gorgeous dilute tortoiseshell who loves people! She is the first one to jump up and rub all over anyone who comes in the cat room. Margo is cat friendly and would make a wonderful addition to almost any home! Come by the shelter to meet Margo and all of her friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
