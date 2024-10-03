3-2-1 Launch//Post Helene Flyover//Kill the Drill//RiverTrek Round Up - The newsletter of the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Coastal Clean Up Volunteers Crush It!
Volunteers across Franklin County removed over two tons of trash and debris from our shorelines and landscape on Saturday, September 21. The 220 volunteers of the annual International Coastal Clean Up were fanned out across 14 sites from Bald Point State Park to Seafood Landing Park in Apalachicola. They removed litter and debris, including cigarette butts, cans, vape cartridges, foam cups, food containers, construction debris, a boat motor, tires, over 40 derelict crab traps, and a refrigerator.
