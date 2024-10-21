FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Look at that face! Blue is a 2-yr old Bluetick
Coonhound and we suspect Beagle mix. He only weighs 36 lbs. and is just the
sweetest and most gentle boy. He has a chill and mellow temperament so should
make a great fireside companion!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
