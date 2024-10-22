The Apalachicola Riverkeeper’ annual RiverTrek will start tomorrow

, and there is still time for you to show your support for the cause.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
The goal this year is to raise at least 65 thousand dollars.
The event includes having 12 people kayak 106 miles down the Apalachicola River from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola.
The 5-day, 106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola will run from Wednesday, October 23rd through Sunday the 27th.
Along the way, the participants will meet with biologists and other guest speakers who will educate them on everything from the reptiles and amphibians who call the river home, to work that is ongoing to restore the sloughs that feed the river and Bay.
On Sunday, people can come out to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola for a welcome celebration.
4 of this year’s participants are from Apalachicola, 6 are from Tallahassee, 1 is from Carrabelle and 1 is from Peachtree City, Georgia.
People who take part help raise money for the Riverkeeper group to help fund their outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
If you would like to learn more about the participants in this year's event and donate to the cause, go on-line to https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
