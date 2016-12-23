Franklin County hopes to reopen Alligator Point recycling center soon

Franklin county hopes it can re-open the recycling center at Alligator Point in the near future.
The recycling bins at Alligator Point were removed earlier this month because people were filling the bins with their household trash.
Part of the problem may have been the remote location of the recycling bins so the county has been looking for a location where the bins will be more in the public eye.
County solid waste director Fonda Davis said they might have found a good location close to the Alligator Point fire house and are talking with residents about moving there.
They have also discussed installing cameras at the site.
People using recycling bins to dump their household trash is a continuing problem throughout the county.
In recent moths the county has also had to close the recycling bins in Lanark Village and in Apalachicola.
There are still a number of locations where people can recycle in Franklin County.
Franklin County residents can recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin & glass at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; There are also recycling bins at St. James Bay.
In Carrabelle you can recycle at Gray Avenue at the old Carrabelle High School; on St. George Island the recycling bins are beside Harry A’s.
