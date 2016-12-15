Franklin County sheriff-elect completes training at Florida Sheriff's Academy

Franklin County sheriff-elect AJ Tony Smith has just completed training at the Florida Sheriff's Academy.
Sheriff Smith joined 24 other newly elected sheriff's for 5 days of programs on leadership skills, business and personal ethics, management training, and other topics that relate to the law enforcement profession.
They also took part in participated in a variety of events including mentoring sessions, leadership training, and had dinner with Florida Governor Rick Scott.
Wakulla County Sheriff-elect Jared Miller and Liberty County Sheriff-elect Eddie Joe White also took part in the training program.
http://live.oysterradio.com/