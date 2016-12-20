(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
December 9, 2016 through December 15, 2016
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer McHenry has been monitoring a baited area in the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for the last couple of weeks. He issued a notice to appear to a subject he found deer hunting over the bait this week.
Officer McHenry and Captain Rondeau worked an area in the Perdido River WMA that has been damaged by people using their vehicles mudding and intentionally damaging the parking areas and roadways. After being in the area a short while, they observed a vehicle enter the area and the driver perform several donuts in one of the main parking areas. They stopped the driver and issued him a notice to appear citation for destruction of state lands. He was also cited for possession of alcohol in a closed area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Officer Wilcox and Lieutenant Wass de Czege were on vessel patrol checking mullet fishermen on the Aucilla River when they saw a vessel coming towards them with a pile of netting on the front deck. As the vessel turned to head away from them, they waved him over to their vessel. During a resource inspection, it was discovered that there were three nylon nets on board the vessel, which were tied together. The nets were seized and taken to the evidence facility to be measured. Officers Mallow and Richardson also assisted with the measuring of the nets. Two of the nets had a mesh size larger than one-inch bar/two‑inch stretch and were considered entangling nets. Each of the nets were over 500 square feet. The subject was charged with tying two or more nets together, possession/using a net greater than 500 square feet, and use/possession of entangling nets.
Officer Wilcox was on patrol in the Aucilla WMA when she stopped a hunter to conduct a resource inspection. The hunter was in possession of untagged deer meat and was issued a notice to appear.
Officer Pekerol was on patrol in the Middle Aucilla WMA working a case involving placing bait in a WMA. A game camera and tree stand were found and seized at the bait site. A warrant was obtained to search the game camera and enough evidence was found to identify the owner. When Officer Pekerol interviewed the owner, he admitted to placing the bait in the WMA. Charges are pending.
While on land patrol, K-9 Officer Anderson responded to a call of an individual trespassing on plantation property. After arriving and taking a statement from a plantation security officer, Anderson and K-9 Scout conducted a search in the general area where the trespasser had been seen. Within minutes, K-9 Scout located a freshly shot whitetail deer. Working from the information shared by the plantation security officer, Officer Anderson requested the assistance of Officer Bell and Investigator Louque to follow up in the case. After conducting interviews with several individuals, a suspect was identified and later confessed to shooting the whitetail deer on plantation property. Multiple misdemeanor resource charges were filed against the suspect as well as a felony charge of trespass by projectile. A 30.06 rifle was seized as evidence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin was conducting a dockside state/federal fisheries inspection on a local commercial vessel in the Fort Walton Beach area. The vessel operator had been previously cited for undersized vermillion snapper. The inspection revealed undersized red snapper and undersized vermillion snapper. The vessel operator was issued a federal citation for the undersized fish as well as failing to weigh in all species during the Individual Fishing Quota offload.
Officer Pifer was on routine land patrol conducting saltwater fisheries and license inspections at a local park when he made contact with an individual fishing from the shore. He recognized the individual from a previous encounter and knew the individual was a commercial fisherman out of Destin. While talking to the individual, Officer Pifer observed a redfish on the shore between two rocks near the seawall. When asked, the individual stated that he had caught the fish and it was 26 inches in length. An inspection of the fish revealed the fish measured 28¾ inches in total length. The individual was cited accordingly for oversized redfish.
Officer Pifer was on routine land patrol when he heard several shots coming from an area near a local park that is a popular duck hunting area. A vessel heading to the boat ramp had three individuals and a dog on board. One of the individuals was sitting towards the bow of the vessel and holding a shotgun. The individual holding the shotgun stated that he had killed one Bufflehead when asked by the officer. An inspection of the individual’s firearm and licenses revealed that the individual was hunting with an unplugged shotgun and did not possess a state waterfowl permit. The individual was cited accordingly.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Hutchinson was patrolling the Blackwater River when he saw a vessel traveling at a high rate of speed in a no wake zone. The vessel pulled up to a dock behind a residence and a female subject disembarked carrying a dip net containing nine speckled trout. After making contact with both subjects and asking about the size of the fish, the female subject made the comment that one of them may be close to the minimum size. After further inspection of the fish, three of the fish were undersized. After questioning both subjects, the female subject admitting to catching and keeping the three undersized fish. She was issued a notice to appear for possession of undersized spotted sea trout. She was issued a written warning for a fishing license violation and the male subject was issued a written warning for the violation of the restricted zone.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
FWC officers assisted FWC’s Hunting and Game Management staff in putting together another successful Blackwater Family Hunt. Forty-nine quota permits were used and approximately 64 young people participated in the hunt. Donated prizes from the community were presented to several lucky kids, including tree stands, blinds, and even two youth model shotguns. Great weather provided some exciting hunting opportunities for the families participating. Fifteen deer were taken during the hunt and some of the youth were able to take their first deer.
