FWC's Fishing in the Know

Gray Triggerfish
Gulf season remains closed through Dec. 31, 2017
Information: The recreational harvest season for gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters will remain closed Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017. The FWC will consider a potential limited season for fall 2017 at an upcoming meeting in an effort to provide fishing opportunities to Gulf anglers, however, the season in state waters will not reopen on Jan. 1 as regularly scheduled.
Greater Amberjack
Gulf season opens Jan. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for greater amberjack in Gulf state and federal waters will open Jan. 1.
Barracuda
South Florida size limits effective Jan. 1
Information: The following changes will be effective in state and federal waters off Collier, Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties only:
- A recreational and commercial slot limit of 15 to 36 inches fork length.
- Allowing the harvest of one fish larger than 36 inches per person or vessel per day, whichever is less.
- The recreational and commercial daily limits of 2 barracuda per person, with a max of 6 per vessel, that were established in 2015 remain in effect for these counties.
Mutton snapper
Management changes effective Jan. 1
Information: Upcoming changes include:
- Recreational, commercial, importation and sale minimum size limits will be 18 inches in all state waters.
- Recreational bag limit will be five fish per person within the 10-fish snapper aggregate bag limit in all state waters.
- Commercial trip limit will be five fish per person, per day or per trip, whichever is more restrictive, from April through June in Atlantic state waters (this will replace the previous May through June commercial trip limit that was effective for all state waters).
- A 500-pound commercial trip limit for the remainder of the year (July through March) in Atlantic state waters.
Gag grouper
Gulf season closes in most state and all federal waters Jan. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for gag closes in most Gulf state waters and all Gulf federal waters Jan. 1. This is an annual closure and the season will reopen June 1. State waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties are not included because they are open from April 1 through June 30 only. Monroe County follows Atlantic rules for gag grouper.
Atlantic grouper
Season closes Jan. 1
Information: Several species of grouper will close to recreational and commercial harvest starting Jan. 1 in Florida state and federal waters of the Atlantic, including Monroe County. This seasonal closure includes gag, black, red, yellowmouth, and yellowfin grouper; scamp; red hind; rock hind; coney; and graysby. State waters in the Atlantic are from shore out to 3 nautical miles.
The harvest of these species of grouper in Atlantic state waters will remain closed through April 30, reopening May 1.
Blue Crab
Regional trap closure Jan. 5-14
Information: Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from all state waters from Franklin County to the Florida/Alabama state line before Jan. 5. Traps can be placed back in the water Jan. 15. Closures occasionally end early. Visit MyFWC.com for updates.
This regional blue crab trap closure allows FWC to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from Florida waters. Lost and abandoned traps can continue to trap crabs and fish when left in the water, can damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards.
Harvest of blue crabs by other gear, such as dip nets and fold-up traps, is permitted during the closure. Traps attached to private property such as a dock may remain in the water during this closure.
New Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: We all know fishing has its own rewards, but turn them into something tangible by participating in one of the FWC’s new Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs.
There are three programs you can participate in, two of which are brand new:
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinary-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching 3 different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Lionfish Panhandle Pilot Program
Get rewarded for your lionfish removals in 7-county region
Information: It’s not too late to earn your opportunity to harvest an extra red grouper or cobia. For every 100 lionfish harvested from Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties, between May 2016 and May 2017, the harvester will be eligible to receive a tag allowing them to take either an extra legal-sized red grouper or cobia over the bag limit from state waters. All other size and season regulations still apply. The state will issue up to 100 red grouper and 30 cobia tags in total to successful participants in the pilot program. In addition, the first 10 persons or groups that harvest 500 or more lionfish during this one-year period will be given the opportunity to name an artificial reef.
