Kick off the new year with a First Day Hike at a Florida State Park

If you are looking for a good way to kick off 2017, try a First Day hike at a Florida state park.
On Sunday, January the 1st many Florida State Parks are offering guided hikes to visitors including the State Park on St. George Island and at Cape San Blas.
The events in Florida are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, which is a national initiative aimed at getting people outside and healthy to start the New Year.
The hikes will be guided by park staff and volunteers who will provide educational commentary along the way.
The hike at St. George Island begins at 10 AM – its a one mile hike from the campground to East Slough and back.
The hike at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park also begins at 10 at the park entrance.
There will also be a 1st day hike at Bald Point State Park starting at 9 AM, and one at Wakulla Springs State Park which also begins at 9.
Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring drinking water.
You can get more information about state park activities on-line at www.floridastateparks.org/
