2 arrested after crash at Cape San Blas

The Highway patrol arrested Loreal Daniels of Eastpoint and Catherine Martin of Apalachicola after they found drug paraphernalia while investigating the crash of a 1997 Isuzu Rodeo on State Road 30-A and County Road 30-B at Cape San Blas.
According to the highway patrol, Miss Daniels was driving east on State Road 30 at about 8:45 Saturday morning when she ran off the roadway onto the eastbound shoulder of the road.
She over-corrected, crossing both lanes of highway before hitting a tree and overturning the vehicle onto its passenger side.
The two women and two children in the vehicle were taken to Gulf Coast Medical center for treatment of mostly minor injuries.
The Highway patrol said that while investigating the scene they found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine and were later able to determine that Daniels was under the influence of drugs.
She was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended drivers license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miss Martin, who was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two children in the vehicle, aged 2 and 9, were placed in the custody of their grandmother after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families.
