3 students face charges after contraband sweep at the Franklin County School

Friday the 13th was an unlucky day for three students at the Franklin County School.
Last Friday Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a walkthrough with a K-9 unit to look for possible illegal narcotics and contraband on school grounds.
During the search three vehicles atempted to leave the campus but were stopped by officials.
Deputy T. J. Carroll and Sgt. D. Coulter recovered approximately 4.8 grams of Cannabis along with paraphernalia used to smoke cannabis in the vehicles.
A firearm was also seized along with ammunition and alcohol.
Three juveniles were arrested and transported to the Franklin County Jail.
They were charged with Possession of Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, and possession of an Air Soft Gun as well as Possession of Alcohol by a Person under the age of 21 years of age.
One student was found in possession of a Firearm on School Property – the sheriff's office said it was a shotgun.
Two of the students were released into the custody of their parents.
The student found in possession of the gun was remanded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Franklin County Sheriff A. J. Smith said this recovery of the narcotics, firearm and alcohol went without incident due to the professionalism of all involved.
He added that this type of joint venture between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Schools will continue, as the safety of our children, education and keeping drugs off the streets is our priority.
