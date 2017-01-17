Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off raised over 55K for Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department

Thousands of people came out Saturday to take part in the 7th annual Oyster Cook-off.
The weather was beutiful so people could sit outside, listen to live music, and enjoy the aromas of the various oyster dishes.
Entiries in the cook-off ranged from soups and casseroles to a number of "in the half-shell" dishes.
No two were the same.
The day went to John Solomon and the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce Team – this is the second year they have won the event.
Second place went to the Florida Seafood Festival team, and third place went to the Owl Cafe'.
The Owl Cafe' also raised the most money at their booth, bringing in 4000 dollars.
The event grossed nearly 56 thousand dollars to help the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
http://live.oysterradio.com/