"Apalachicola Pearl" author to head Wakulla County Historical Society Program

The Historical Society kicks off its 2017 season of second Tuesday programs on Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM in the Wakulla County Public Library (4330 Crawfordville Highway) and will feature Michael Kinnett, the author of Apalachicola Pearl.
Kinnett says that after a working career and raising two daughters, he and his wife moved to the Florida Panhandle. It was in the historic town of Apalachicola that he began creating and caring for the Orman House State Park Museum. When he started the house was an empty shell. Immersed in local history, he now enjoys sharing Apalachicola’s rich heritage with thousands of visitors from around the world. Apalachicola Pearl was born from his passion for the town’s history and its people. Kinnett’s “sincere wish is for readers to enjoy Apalachicola Pearl as much as (he) enjoyed writing her.”
The book is set in Apalachicola, the cotton shipping boomtown under siege. It was here in the backwater, during The Civil War, where women, children, and old struggled to survive. The real threat looming over them did not come from Union blockaders in the Gulf waters or from Confederates with river fortifications to the North. The ... dark shadow over the town came from a gathering of ruffians calling themselves the Rebel Guard. These so called patriots, without conscience, pillaged and murdered on the backs of a devastated people. It would be two men, Michael Kohler and Stillman Smith, brothers forged in the fires of war, who rose up to stop the Rebel Guard. What chance did they have against an overwhelming force? Someone was going to die. Meet LaRela Retsyo Agnusdei, a precocious seven year old known as Pearl. Learn of her remarkable life and courageous efforts to alter a world torn apart. Enjoy reading as Pearl moves the players around the board. The event was called “The Marr, Smith Affair,” a documented event that shook the governments of both the Confederacy and the Union. It remains a mystery today. What happened? Perhaps the recently discovered journal of Michael Brandon Kohler offers an answer."
The book is available in the Museum Gift Shop during regular business hours on Thursday and Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Historical Society programs are free and open to the public.
