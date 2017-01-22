Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Apalachicola Planning Workshop, Monday, January 23, 2017
APALACHICOLA CITY NEWS
Apalachicola P&Z to Hold Planning Workshop January 23, 2017The Apalachicola Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board will host a planning workshop on Monday January 23 at 5 pm to further discuss building height restrictions in the City. Proposed height restriction amendments to the land development code, as previously presented, are available for review and download here or visit www.cityofapalachicola.com/BuildingDept.cfm. Visitors are encouraged to attend and comment.