Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Saturday.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area of the bay.
The area has been closed since January the 8th because of high waters in the Apalachicola River.
Recent water samples show the water quality in 1622 is acceptable for oyster harvesting.
The conditionally approved winter west 1 area 1612 remains closed at this time.
The Division of Aquaculture also provides a Daily Status report on the internet at FloridaAquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab.
A detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is also available 24 hours a day by calling 653-8317.
