Thursday, January 26, 2017
Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay closes to oyster harvesting at sunset today
Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
It is being closed because of high river levels caused by heavy rains earlier this week.
State officials will now have to test water samples to make sure water quality is acceptable for oyster harvesting before reopening the area.
Oyster Radio will let you know when the area has been reopened.
http://live.oysterradio.com/