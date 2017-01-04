Carrabelle woman arrested for possession of meth

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies arrested a local woman on New Year's Eve after she was found in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
35 year old Alicia Dianne Beebe was arrested during a traffic stop on Tallahassee Street in Carrabelle.
She was in possession of .6 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Deputies were holding the traffic stop after receiving numerous complaints from citizens for traffic violations in the area.
Beebe was booked in the Franklin County Jail and later released after posting bond.
