Monday, January 9, 2017
Cheryl Sanders to continue as chairperson of Franklin County TDC
County Commission Cheryl Sanders will continue to serve as chairperson of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The County commission voted unanimously last week to keep Mrs. Sanders to the board.
Commissioner Sanders has plenty of experience on the TDC.
She served on the Council from its inception in 2004 until 2012 and took over again in 2015.
She said this will likely be her last year serving on the TDC.
The Tourist Development Council is tasked with increasing local tourism; it receives its funding through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
http://live.oysterradio.com/