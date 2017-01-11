Commercial blue crab traps can be returned to the Apalachicola Bay

Commercial blue crabs traps can be returned to the local waters.
All commercial blue crab traps had to be removed from waters from Franklin County to the Florida/ Alabama border on January 5th so that derelict traps could be found and removed.
The closure was supposed to last until January the 14th but the closure ended early because efforts to remove lost and abandoned traps has already been completed.
Abandoned crab traps present problems as they can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are not maintained.
They can also damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters.
