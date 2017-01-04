Flood Warning in effect for Apalachicola River

Weather Alert
Flood Warning issued January 04 at 10:04AM EST until January 08 at 2:36PM EST by NWS Tallahassee
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida... Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Calhoun... Franklin...Gulf and Liberty counties The Flood Warning continues for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * Until Sunday afternoon. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Impact: At 20.0 feet: The boat ramp at Estiffanulga in Liberty County floods. &&
A warning is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.
A watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather or hydrologic event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain.
An advisory is issued when a hazardous weather or hydrologic event is occurring, imminent or likely.
http://live.oysterradio.com/