Franklin County Commissioner named to Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee

Franklin County commissioner Cheryl Sanders has been selected to serve on the Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee.
The 11 member Federal Advisory committee works under the US Forest Service.
It provides recommendations on fee proposals on over 13 million acres of federal lands managed by the Forest Service across the southeast and Puerto Rico.
Sanders was nominated to the position in December of 2015 but only got word of her acceptance this month.
She was appointed by US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.
Commissioner Sanders said she is glad to know Franklin County will have a voice on the committee since we border the Apalachicola National forest which is the largest forest in Florida.
She said the impact will be very positive for Franklin County.
She added that she will not be paid for the job except for reimbursements for travel and per-diem.
