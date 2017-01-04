Franklin County constitutional officers take oath of office

Franklin County’s newly elected and returning constitutional officers were officially sworn into office Tuesday morning.
Swearing in ceremonies were held during the Franklin County Commission meeting for sheriff AJ Tony Smith and supervisor of elections Heather Crum Riley who are both serving for the first time.
Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson, Property Appraiser Rhonda Skipper and Tax Collector James Harris also took the oath – all three won re-election this year.
County commission chairman Smokey Parrish congratulated all of the constitutional officers and wished them good luck.
