Franklin County Humane Society has a great deal on black cats (just in time for Friday the 13th)

If you are thinking about getting a cat as a pet, the Franklin County Humane Society has a great deal for you.
The Humane Society shelter currently has an abundance of black cats waiting to be adopted.
They are are currently housing 7 black cats and kittens and have reduced the adoption fee to only $25.00.
All of the cats are fully vetted, feline leukemia negative, spayed and neutered.
If you have been thinking of getting a cat as a pet this is the time to do it.
You can see the cats for yourself at the animal shelter at 224 Highway 65, or on-line at forgottenpets.org.
The humane society also needs volunteers to socialize all of their dogs and cats.
For more information call the shelter at 670-8417.
