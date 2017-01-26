Franklin County signs contract to begin Carrabelle beach restroom renovations

Franklin County Commissioners signed an agreement with Poloronis Construction this month to begin renovation work at the restrooms at Carrabelle beach and at the St. George Island public beach.
Both restrooms need some work, but the ones at Carrabelle beach are by far in the worst shape so those renovations will be done first.
The bathrooms at the roadside park at Carrabelle beach were built in the 1950’s and age and seawater have taken their toll.
The restrooms need new roofs as well as a new electrical panel and lighting system.
The restrooms at the St. George Island public beach are much newer but are still in need of a little renovation.
There is only limited funding for the work, the county has about 120 thousand dollars through the Tourist Development Council.
That will only pay for the most needed renovations at Carrabelle Beach.
The work on St. George Island will be put off until the county can find more money.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the county will likely have to set up some port-a-potties at Carrabelle Beach while the work is ongoing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/