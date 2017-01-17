FSU Coastal and Marine Lab Job Opening: Marine Research Technician

The FSUCML seeks a highly motivated and organized individual to serve as a Marine Research Technician to interact with and be readily accessible to the researchers and the support staff to ensure equipment maintenance and function to provide high quality data; and to participate in research in the laboratory and field with resident faculty as needed to fulfill the research mission of the laboratory. Laboratory-based equipment includes but is not limited to compound and stereo microscopes with integrated computers, image analysis software, and high-definition cameras; analytical equipment such as centrifuges, microbalances, and drying ovens, as well as autoclaves; and commercial, -80°C, and walk-in freezers. Field Equipment includes but is not limited to water quality sondes, a CTD, ROV, data loggers, dredges and corers. The marine technician will also oversee training of new users and will schedule and monitor use of all technical equipment. The position reports to the Assistant Director.
Qualifications
(1) Minimum education -High school diploma or equivalency and two years experience or a combination of post high school education and experience equal to two years
(2) Strong communication and organizational skills are essential
(3) Knowledge of laboratory and field equipment use and maintenance, including compound and stereo microscopes.
(4) Proficient with computer applications, including Excel, Word, Access, and Powerpoint.
(5) Preferred candidates will have scuba diving skills and certification, boating experience, experience with database management (using access and other database software), image analysis, and GIS.
(6) Applicant must be physically capable of conducting rigorous field work and have the flexibility to work long hours.
Preferred
Undergraduate degree in marine or related science; four years of relevant experience or Masters Degree in marine or related science.
Duties are oultined on the website.
To Apply, Visit jobs.fsu.edu and search for Job Opening 41225.
Submit electronic pdf copies of resume and the names and e-mail addresses of three references. Please also notify: Dr. Felicia Coleman, Director, fcoleman@fsu.edu
. Review of applicants will begin 20 January 2017
and will continue until a successful candidate is identified.
FSU is an AA/EO employer
Female and minority candidates are especially encouraged to apply.