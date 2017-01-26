Gulf of Mexico shrimp landings down in December

December shrimp landings from the Gulf of Mexico were the lowest in 15 years.Gulf shrimp landings down in December
Shrimp landing data from the National Marine Fisheries Commission show that just over 5.8 million pounds of shrimp were harvested from the Gulf last month; on average shrimpers haul in nearly 9 million pounds of shrimp from the Gulf in December.
The Southern Shrimp Alliance said this was the lowest total of shrimp landed in the Gulf in the month of December since at least the year 2000.
The shrimp harvest for the year is down by over 27 percent - the fifth straight year of declines in overall landings in the region.
In 2016, shrimpers netted about 93.8 million pounds from the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, because fewer shrimp are being harvested, prices for all sizes of Gulf shrimp have increased significantly.
