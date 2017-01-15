Historic, Cultural and Ecological Benefits of Trees Part Two

Trees play an important role in Apalachicola’s appeal. They contribute aesthetically to the city’s overall appeal and our historic landscape. Trees also provide shade, add value to our homes, and they have many ecological benefits. Tree experts Stan Rosenthal and Sam Hand will be back to discuss common problems urban trees face and how to solve them on Wednesday, January 18th, 5:30-7:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Benedict Hall on 6th Street and Avenue D. This workshop is free and is sponsored by the Apalachicola Area Historical Society, the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, Apalachicola Planning and Zoning Board, and the City of Apalachicola. For more information, call Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us
