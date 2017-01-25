Lower Bridge Landfill in Crawfordville open for free disposal of storm debris

Please be advised the Lower Bridge Landfill (156 Landfill Rd., Crawfordville) will be open for residents to dispose of yard debris (i.e. tree limbs) starting today, January 24, 2017 through Friday, January 27, 2017 from 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.; Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 8:00a.m.- 3:00p.m.; next Monday-Friday, January 30, 2017 through February 3, 2017 from 8:00a.m.- 5:00p.m.; and on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 8:00a.m. - 3:00p.m. This service will be free of charge for residents.
