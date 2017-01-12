Manatees are still being sighted in Northwest Florida waters

Gulf World Marine Institute is reminding boaters that there are still afew manatees left in our area.
On Monday the Institute responded to a manatee sighting at Mill Bayou in Bay County.
The manatee was seen on multiple occasions Monday both by local fisherman and by the Gulf World team but the animal was inaccessible.
The concern for the manatee's location was due to the frigid water temperature that can cause the animal to be in distress.
When manatees experience prolonged exposure to water temperatures below 68 degrees, they can develop a condition called cold stress syndrome which can be fatal.
It is not uncommon to see manatees migrating through our local waterways – though it is very rare this time of year.
If you should see a manatee in distress, or in an unusual location, call the FWC Wildlife lert hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC so a team an be sent out to assess the situation.
