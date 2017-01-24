Port St. Joe man faces 30 years for selling crack cocaine near a church

A Port St. Joe man is facing up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of selling drugs within 1000 feet of a church.
On January 18th a Circuit Court Jury in Port St. Joe deliberated for about thirty minutes before returning a guilty verdict against Ezekial Register III also known as “Trey”.
The charge stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Port St. Joe Police Department in response to complaints of drug activity in neighborhoods around some of the local churches.
Assistant State Attorney Gary Pack proved that Register sold $40 worth of crack cocaine within 1000 feet of the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Port St. Joe on April 26, 2016.
Register will be sentenced for the crime in February.
