Sunday, January 22, 2017
Port St. Joe man killed in 2 car accident near Tyndall Air Force Base
A Port St. Joe man was killed and two Apalachicola residents badly injured in a two car crash on Highway 98 near Tyndall Air Force Base on Friday.
The Highway patrol said 55 year old Aarol Lynn Whitfield of Port St. Joe was killed when his 2000 Chevy Prizm crossed the center line into the path of a 2011 Honda CRV.
Whitfield was westbound on Highway 98 just west of Research Road at about 10:50 Friday night when he went into the eastbound lane colliding with the CRV driven by 73 year old Johnnie Lee Chambers of Apalachicola.
Chambers was seriously injured in the crash, a passenger, 73 year old Diane Mary Chambers of Apalachicola received critical injuries.
Both were taken to Bay Medical in Panama City.
The Highway patrol said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
