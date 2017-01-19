Project Impact Student Art Show RECEPTION -Sat, Jan 21 from 6pm to 8pm

Student Art Show Reception- Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art, 86 Water Street
Please join us for light refreshments and student hosted tours of the
collection.
Student docents Asya Owens and Dezmonae Sanders from the program
will be available to discuss the various works of art.
Project Impact Art Show: Arts through the Ages
Apalachicola School of Art presents a collection of works created by the
students of the 21st CCLC City of Apalachicola Project Impact After-
School Program
January 17, 2017 – January 28, 2017 _ Gallery open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 noon to 5pm
Apalachicola School of Art presents Project Impact’s Arts through the Ages exhibit, featuring a collection of over 100 art pieces created by students from ages 5 to 17 years of age. Kirby Gregory, pottery instructor, has worked with the students for the past 3 months to create a collection of bowls, plates, and luminaries. The display will also include over 10 mixed media pieces created using recycled materials presented in new and interesting ways. Gladys Gatlin, art instructor, has been leading the students in a series of activities that always include some aspect of using recycled objects as part of their projects. Photography instructors, Breanna Golden and Tammy Seaman have worked with the students to create an extensive photographic exhibit.
