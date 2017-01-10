Researchers find two more non-native mosquito species in Florida

A researcher at the University of Florida has found two more non-native mosquito species in Florida that transmit viruses that cause disease in humans and wildlife.
That makes nine new mosquito species found in Florida in the past decade.
The two mosquito species were found in Florida City and Homestead, both in south Miami-Dade County.
Until now, both species have been reported only in Central and South America.
Now they’re established in Florida.
Although the new species were found in South Florida, they will likely spread to North Florida and perhaps neighboring states because of widespread, suitable larval habitat.
The two species are known to carry Everglades virus, a type of encephalitis virus found in South Florida.
There is no vaccine or specific treatment for Everglades virus, so preventing mosquito bites is the best protection against infection.
