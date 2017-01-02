Meeting Notice
December 16, 2016
The Gulf Council Hosts a Joint Meeting of the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire and Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panels
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene a joint meeting of the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire and Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panels. The meeting will begin Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and adjourn no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday January 10, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter Hotel, located at 800 Iberville Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The Advisory Panels will address the following items:
- Summary of Current Reef Fish Amendments 41 and 42
- Decisions on for-Hire Management Programs
- Type of Management Approaches Considered
- Timing and Number of For-Hire Management Programs
- Prioritization of Reef Fish Species to Include
- Apportionment for For-Hire Quotas between Programs
- Adjustments to Individual Allocations
- Participation in Management Programs
- Management Program Design Elements
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here.
To register for the webinar click here.