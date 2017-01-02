Monday, January 2, 2017

The Gulf Council Hosts a Joint Meeting of the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire and Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panels

header
 Meeting Notice
December 16, 2016
 
The Gulf Council Hosts a Joint Meeting of the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire and Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panels
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene a joint meeting of the Ad Hoc Red Snapper Charter For-Hire and Ad Hoc Reef Fish Headboat Advisory Panels.  The meeting will begin Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and adjourn no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday January 10, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter Hotel, located at 800 Iberville Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. 
 
The Advisory Panels will address the following items:
  • Summary of Current Reef Fish Amendments 41 and 42
  • Decisions on for-Hire Management Programs
    • Type of Management Approaches Considered
    • Timing and Number of For-Hire Management Programs
    • Prioritization of Reef Fish Species to Include
    • Apportionment for For-Hire Quotas between Programs
    • Adjustments to Individual Allocations
    • Participation in Management Programs
    • Management Program Design Elements

For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here. 

To register for the webinar click here.
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
 
Submit comments and stay updated on fishery issues:
Check it out! Go to www.gulfcouncil.org and click on the thermometer in the middle of the page. From there you can read up on all the pending actions, watch the video presentations, read comments, and submit comments. All comments submitted through the online form are automatically posted on our web site for Council review. Other comments are manually posted every couple of days. 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at