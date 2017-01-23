Tip leads to drug arrest at Eastpoint motel

The Franklin County Sheriff's office said an anonymous tip led them to a drug arrest at a motel in Eastpoint on Saturday.
The Sheriff's office arrested Brendan Hutchins along with a 16 year old girl from a room at the Sportsman's Lodge.
The Sheriff's office said that after recoeving the tip they went to a room at the motel and were given consent to search the room.
During the search deputies discovered a small plastic bag containing suspected cocaine and cannabis.
Both occupants were arrested and transported to the County Jail.
The juvenile Female was charged with Possession of less than 20 grams of Cannabis.
Brendan Hutchins was charged with Possession of Cocaine.
Hutchins was already on bond for Grand Theft, Burglary and Larceny Petit Theft.
