Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay reopens to oyster harvesting on Monday, February the 6th

Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Monday, February the 6th.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area has been closed since January the 26th because of high river levels.
State officials say water samples taken from the area show water quality is now suitable for oyster harvesting.
At this time area 1622 is the only area that remains closed to oyster harvesting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/