Carrabelle man facing drug charges after meth ingredients found on property

A Carrabelle man being sought on a domestic battery warrant is now facing numerous drug charges after authorities discovered the makings of a methamphetamine lab on his property.
The Carrabelle Police Department arrested 39 year old Travis Dwayne Millender at his home on 3rd street in Carrabelle at about 10:30 Tuesday morning.
While executing the search warrant, officers discovered all the listed chemicals needed for a methamphetamine lab.
They also found methamphetamine, cannabis, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.
Millender was arrested for the outstanding warrant and the added charges of possession of listed chemicals with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, as well as numerous other drug charges.
He was also charged with grand theft.
Millender was booked into the Franklin County Jail.
