February 17, 2017
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Feb. 19 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
Franklin County:
· Bridge repair work continues on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
· New sidewalk will be added to U.S. 90 from Luten Road to the Dollar General in Gretna. Drivers can expect minor lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.
· FDOT bridge maintenance crews will perform a routine inspection of the U.S. 90 Little River and Hurricane Creek bridges, Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Public Meeting: The Quincy Bypass Northern Loop alternatives public information meeting will take place, Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory Drill Hall, 2049 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy.
Jefferson County:
· I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
· I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20 to Thursday, Feb.23.
· I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Liberty County:
· S.R. 12 from Hall Circle NW to Yon Creek Bridge – Construction signage will be erected Monday, Feb. 20 signaling the start of construction on the corridor.
Leon County:
· U.S. 27 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE. Beginning at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 and continuing to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, motorists will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Magnolia Drive as workers resurface the roadway. Also taking place Saturday, Feb. 18, lane shifts will occur from Monroe Street to the Lafayette on-ramp as workers install curb and gutters. Lane widths will be reduced from 12-foot to 10-foot.
· East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
· Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings. Lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb.24, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
· Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place, Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· The City of Tallahassee will perform video inspection of sewer pipes on Capital Circle NW south of Village Green Way, Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22. The southbound outside travel lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) at 6th Avenue –. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crosswalks are installed.
· Utility work on Capital Circle NW at Eastgate Way will close the southbound left turn lane Saturday, Feb. 18, Sunday, Feb. 19, Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The southbound lane of Thomasville Road at Kerry Forest Parkway will be closed Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for installation of electrical facilities.
Wakulla County:
· Motorists traveling State Road (S.R.) 30/U.S. 98 (Coastal Highway) from south of the Old Crawfordville Highway, U.S. 98 intersection to north of St. Frances Street and State Road (S.R.) 61/U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from U.S. 98 to north of Alaska Way will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb.20 through Friday, Feb. 24 for striping, and construction activities. Lane closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Resurfacing is underway on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Driver can expect temporary lane closures.
Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.
