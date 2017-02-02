FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 2, 2017
FEBRUARY IS FLORIDA HIKING TRAILS MONTH
~Get outside and explore Florida's vast network of hiking trails~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.
– In recognition of Florida’s 7,000 miles of shared-use and hiking trails, Gov. Rick Scott proclaimed February as Florida Hiking Trails Month
. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection encourages residents and visitors to take advantage of the Sunshine State’s natural beauty by enjoying its expansive trail network.
“February is a great time to get outside and explore the amazing trails our state has to offer,” said Florida Park Service Director Lisa Edgar. “Hiking is one of the best ways to experience Florida’s unique scenery. I encourage residents and visitors to stay active by exploring the outdoor, family-friendly recreation that our trails offer year-round.”
Florida’s extensive network of trails includes more than 2,500 miles of dedicated hiking trails and more than 4,500 miles of shared-use trails also available to hikers throughout the state, including the 1,100-mile Florida National Scenic Trail. These trails not only allow for incredible birding, ecological sightseeing and exposure to a large variety of plants and animals, they are also a fun source of recreation and fitness opportunities. Florida Hiking Trails Month promotes a healthy, outdoor lifestyle that the whole family can enjoy.
Hiking trails span the entirety of the state. To plan your hiking adventure, visit the Trail Guide
offered by DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails (OGT), or choose from Florida’s
award-winning state parks
. To explore Florida Hiking Trails Month’s events for February, visit OGT’s calendar page
. See you on the trail!