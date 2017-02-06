Franklin County Commission to consider medical cannabis and peddlers licenses at meeting on Tuesday

The Franklin County Commission meets tomorrow in Apalachicola and there are a few items of interest on the agenda.
The board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday that could prohibit peddlers from county right-of ays.
The county stopped issuing peddlers licenses months ago in an effort to stop peddlers from using public property particularly around the St. George Island public beach.
The county would prefer the peddlers work for privately owned property.
The commission will also hold an ordinance establishing a 9 month moratorium on medical cannabis dispensing facilities in the county.
Commissioners have voiced support for the medical marijuana issue as did 73 percent of local voters – their concern is the implementation of medical marijuana dispensing, particularly those dealing with zoning and where dispensaries can be located.
Commissioners feel the moratorium will give the state enough time to issue and statewide rules and ive the county time to work on local regulations.
Last weekend, the commission Chairman and County Attorney attended a special conference by the Florida Association of counties to get more information about how best to implement the medical marijuana law.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing to amend the c-2 commercial buisnesss zoning and a dicussion with property appraiser Rhonds Skipper.
You can see the full agenda on-line at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
The Franklin County Commission meeting will be at 9 AM at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
