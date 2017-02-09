Franklin County Commissioners voice concerns over roads cut by the City of Apalachicola

Franklin County Commissioners are concerned by a number of roads that have been cut by the city of Apalachicola without being properly repaired.
The County public works department has received numerous complaints about damaged roads in the city – the damage was all associated with water and sewer system work done by the city.
The county says they ave received complaints about damage to Gibson Road, Brownsville Road and Long Road.
The county does have an ordinance requiring groups get a permit before cutting any road in the county, whether it’s a paved road or a dirt road.
The ordinance also requires that any cuts be repaired and that the repairs remain viable for 5 years.
As part of the permit requirement the county can require a letter of credit to insure that money is available in case the road repairs aren’t adequate.
The road department said the city does refill its cuts but the repairs tend to wash out pretty quickly leaving low spots in the road that are hazardous to drivers.
Commissioners said even if the damage is fixed the county should have the right to know before its roads are cut.
They County commission agreed to send a letter to the city reminding them of the county ordinance so that this problem does not continue.
Commissioner Noah Lockley said the city should be responsible for paying for all of the repairs instead of passing the cost on to the county.
