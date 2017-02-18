Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

RASCAL is an 18 month old Feist/Jack Russell mix. She is super sweet and social. She loves kids and other dogs and she is housebroken. This little girl is fully vetted and ready for her forever home. Come and meet this little girl. She is just adorable!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/