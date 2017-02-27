Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

DOOGIE is an 18 month old Pug/Jack Russel Terrier mix. He is super friendly with an adorable underbite. He is heartworm negative and will be neutered next week. This little guy will make a wonderful companion dog for some lucky someone. Call 850-670-8417. Oh yea, he came in with 2 other equally adorable siblings!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
