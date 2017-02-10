FWC considering changes to local gag grouper fishing season

Gag grouper fishermen in our area could get more days to fish in the future.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conseravtion Commission is considering requests to extend the gag grouper season.
Gag grouper fishing is allowed in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties from April 1st to June 30th.
For the rest of the state and in federal waters the season runs from June 1st through December 31st.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission established the regional season in 2012 to provide fishing opportunities for private recreational anglers when gag grouper are closer to shore and can be safely accessed by smaller boats.
The FWC said this week that it has received requests from stakeholders to extend the local season and said they will consider changes at a future meeting.
