Monday, February 6, 2017

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

FWC banner

Hello from the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute
Enjoy FWRI's monthly highlights with our latest YouTube videosFlickr pictures and the latest updates to MyFWC.com/Research. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Watch FWC Research's latest YouTube videos:
Striped Bass
Florida's Gulf Coast Striped Bass
Florida's striped bass fishery is unique in many ways. There is a Gulf and Atlantic strain of striped bass within the state, and since this species can't naturally reproduce in the wild our staff has been stocking hatchery-raised striped bass in Florida waters for many years. The FWC is working with partners in Georgia and Alabama to maintain the existence of the Gulf strain of striped bass in Florida.
Right Whale Save Jan. 2017
Right Whale Disentanglement
During an aerial survey on Jan. 5, FWC biologists spotted a North Atlantic right whale off the Georgia coast that was dragging more than 450 feet of rope and a 135-pound trap used in certain cold-water fisheries. In part one, Rescuers with the FWC, Georgia DNR and NOAA Fisheries responded the same day via boat to connect a satellite tracking buoy to the fishing gear so the whale could be located the following day. Part 2 follows rescuers as they work to disentangle the whale from fishing gear.
Flickr Photo Albums:
Gag Grouper
Gag Grouper and Philmetra Incognita
Studying how a parasitic roundworm may be affecting the reproductive success of gag grouper in the Gulf of Mexico.

2016-2017 Right Whale Calving Season
View a collection of photographs from the 2016–2017 North Atlantic right whale (Eubalaena glacialis) calving season. Researchers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife
To share your Fish and Wildlife moments, use #FWCResearch for a chance to have your photo/video posted to our social media.
Updates to MyFWC.com/Research:

Our Mission: Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance to protect, conserve and manage Florida's fish and wildlife.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at