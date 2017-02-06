FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights

Florida's striped bass fishery is unique in many ways. There is a Gulf and Atlantic strain of striped bass within the state, and since this species can't naturally reproduce in the wild our staff has been stocking hatchery-raised striped bass in Florida waters for many years. The FWC is working with partners in Georgia and Alabama to maintain the existence of the Gulf strain of striped bass in Florida.
During an aerial survey on Jan. 5, FWC biologists spotted a North Atlantic right whale off the Georgia coast that was dragging more than 450 feet of rope and a 135-pound trap used in certain cold-water fisheries. In part one, Rescuers with the FWC, Georgia DNR and NOAA Fisheries responded the same day via boat to connect a satellite tracking buoy to the fishing gear so the whale could be located the following day. Part 2 follows rescuers as they work to disentangle the whale from fishing gear.