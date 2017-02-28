FWC's Fishing in the Know

Jeannie Beyer caught this snook in Sarasota Bay.
Commission Meeting – Crystal River
Marine Fisheries items discussed
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 8 meeting in Crystal River.
Discussions:
- Federal fishery management updates
- Federal legislative updates
- Goliath grouper: Review and discussion of the biology, history and stock assessment. The Commission directed staff to gather public input on the potential for a limited harvest and to bring back a presentation on this topic at the September or December meeting. Provide comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
- Gray triggerfish: Update and discussion of possible limited 2017 recreational season in Gulf state waters. Staff is gathering public input on this topic. Provide comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
- Gag grouper: The Commission expressed interest in making changes to the recreational gag grouper season in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties. Staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, which is currently open yearly from April 1 through June 30. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31. Staff is gathering public input on this topic. Comment at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments or see section below on upcoming public workshops.
Draft regulation changes (all items in this section are slated to be brought back to a Commission meeting at a later date for final decision):
- Red snapper: Considering a recreational season in Gulf state waters that would be similar to the 2016 season and result in a 78-day season for 2017. This season will be brought back before the Commission at the April meeting in Tallahassee for a final public hearing. To comment on this season, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Regulation changes (final decisions on these topics were made at this meeting):
Bay scallops:
Staff presented a review of feedback received from community leaders across the scallop harvesting area and provided an update on St. Joseph Bay in Gulf County. The Commission approved a proposal to make the following temporary changes to season opening and closure dates for the 2017 season only:
- Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay) the season will be open from July 25 through Sept. 10, 2017;
- From the Fenholloway River to the Suwannee River (a portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County) the season will be open June 16 through Sept. 10, 2017.
- All other areas open to the harvest of bay scallops will keep the July 1 through Sept. 24 season as previously scheduled. Learn more about these changes at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Bay Scallops.”
- Following the 2017 season, staff will be gathering feedback from scallopers and local businesses about potentially making these or other changes for future seasons.
Spiny lobster bully nets:
The Commission approved rule changes that will create an open-access commercial bully net endorsement for commercial lobster fishermen, require commercial bully net vessels be marked with the harvester’s bully net endorsement number, prohibit the simultaneous possession of a bully net and any underwater breathing apparatus (other than a mask and snorkel) aboard vessels being used to harvest or transport lobster for commercial purposes, prohibit trap pullers on commercial bully net vessels, and update the definition of “commercial harvester” to include a reference to the bully net endorsement. These changes go into effect May 1
Boundary lines cleanup: The Commission approved several rule changes that correct existing coordinates in rule to match the positions of the referenced or present-day landmarks using current technology.
Gag grouper - Workshops
Share your input on gag grouper management in 4-county region
Information: FWC staff is gathering public input on the recreational gag grouper season in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties. Staff have received stakeholder requests for a longer season in this area, which is currently open yearly from April 1 through June 30
. Gulf state waters outside of that area and all Gulf federal waters are open June 1 through Dec. 31
. Attend a public workshop to share your input on gag grouper. All workshops are from 6 to 8 p.m. EDT. You can also comment on this and other topics at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
- Carrabelle – March 13 – City Hall, 1001 Gray Ave.
- Perry – March 15 – Council Chambers, 224 S. Jefferson St.
- Tallahassee – March 16 – LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library, 200 W. Park Ave.
Snook
Gulf season opens March 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook in Gulf state and federal waters opened March 1, including Everglades National Park and Monroe County.
Flounder, Sheepshead, Tripletail
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on Florida’s flounder, sheepshead and tripletail fisheries. If you fish for any of these three species, we’d like to know more about:
- Whether you actively target them or if you catch them while targeting other species
- How you fish for them (hook-and-line, etc.)
- If those fisheries are seasonal in your area
- When and where you target them
- Your thoughts on how these fisheries are doing, compared to the past and/or compared to other fisheries
- Your thoughts on current management of these species
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: Participating in one of these three programs encourages ethical angling while rewarding you for your efforts.
- Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
- Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
- Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Lionfish Panhandle Pilot Program
Removal of lionfish in 7-county region = rewards
Information: Remove 100 lionfish from Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties between May 2016 and May 2017 to get a tag allowing for either an extra legal-sized red grouper or cobia over the bag limit from state waters. In addition, the first 10 persons or groups that harvest 500 or more lionfish during this one-year period will be given the opportunity to name an artificial reef.
