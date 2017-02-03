Get your tickets today for the 6th annual St. George Island tour of homes

Tickets are available for the sixth annual Tour of Homes on St. George Island.
The tour is Saturday, February the 11th from 10 till 4.
Tour weekend will begin with a Friday evening Kick-Off event at the Jay Abbott Firehouse from which includes a presentation by Josh Hodson, manager of the St. George Island State Park.
This year’s tour will include 7 homes including three homes in the St. George Plantation, 1 at Gulf Beaches, and 2 homes on the east end of the island.
Besides the houses, people will also be able to tour the Cape St. George lighthouse and the Plantation clubhouse.
Tour tickets are $20.00 in advance, $25 on the day of the tour.
All of the money benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association.
To reserve tickets, stop by the Lighthouse Gift Shop on St. George Island or call 927-7745.
You can also get more information on-line at www.sgiTourOfHomes.com.
